Bengals Punter Ryan Rehkow Posts Record-Breaking Performance Against Patriots

Rookie punter Ryan Rehkow set @Bengals team record w/ this 80-yd bomb vs @Patriots but I believe he also set #NFL record for highest gross punting avg in a game (min 4 punts) by averaging 64.5 yds!

Previous record was 63.6 yds per by @Raiders A.J. Cole @NFLPlus ? @BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/FeQKVvPGyH