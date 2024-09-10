All Bengals

Bengals Punter Ryan Rehkow Posts Record-Breaking Performance Against Patriots

At least one player exceeded expectations on Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals punter Ryan Rehkow (8) takes reps during warmups before the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field in downtown Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024.
/ Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Ryan Rehkow may have locked down the Bengals punter job for good after setting a new NFL record for average punt distance in a game (64.5 yards per punt) and leading all punters by EPA added in Week 1 thus far.

Rehkow did his best to help Cincinnati's defense against New England and flip the field position a few times. It was enough to give the offense a chance to go down the field and win the game on their final possession. Alas, that attempt fell flat on a three-and-out, but Rehkow was a big positive nonetheless.

It's a far cry from last season when Brad Robbins was one of the worst punters in the NFL by punting EPA.

Published
