CINCINNATI — Bengals training camp continued on Thursday afternoon and their best player was on the field.

No, Joe Burrow wasn't participating, but he was on the field for the second time this week after undergoing an appendectomy on July 26.

Burrow sat on a golf cart for most of the day, but he did stand up, walk around and joked with teammates.

Here are some other takeaways from Thursday's session:

Hurst Shines Again © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Hayden Hurst continues to make plays on offense. The veteran tight end had a great sideline grab, despite dealing with tight coverage from Dax Hill. It's worth noting that Drew Sample was carted off the field midway through practice. It isn't clear what he injured, but the veteran didn't finish practice. Thad Moss did make a few nice catchers during 11-on-11s. Joseph Ossai Flashes © Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai missed the entire 2021 campaign, but he was dominant on Thursday. The 22-year-old beat Isaiah Prince, among other offensive linemen during 1-on-1s and throughout the team portion of practice. The defensive line won the day. They manhandled the offensive line more times than not, especially on passing plays. The Bengals are still without right tackle La'el Collins and right guard Alex Cappa is only playing about half the snaps during team drills. There were officials on the field for Thursday's practice. The offensive line was called for a handful of false start penalties. Couple that with their struggles to pass block and offensive line coach Frank Pollack wasn't happy for the majority of practice. Other Notes Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Evan McPherson was perfect again on Thursday, making all six of his attempts, including a 54-yard kick and two from 53-yards. Tee Higgins and Logan Wilson were both in full pads after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. Neither player has participated in the team portion of practice, but Wilson was on the field for 7-on-7s for the first time on Thursday. "It was good. It was just good to be back out there doing something," Wilson said after practice. "At least I've been doing individual, but it's just not quite the same when you actually get to do some team type stuff." Bengals legend Willie Anderson spoke to the team on Thursday morning. He also attended practice and chatted with Mike Brown for quite some time.

