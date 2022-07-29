Skip to main content

Bengals Training Camp: Quick Hits From Thursday's Practice

Cincinnati's practice was filled with big plays on Thursday.

CINCINNATI — Bengals training camp continued on Thursday afternoon. It was a session filled with big plays during the 11-on-11 drills. 

Here are a few observations:

Chase Burns Apple

Eli Apple, Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase beat Eli Apple multiple times deep downfield. Brandon Allen threw the ball late and short on the first route, but connected with Chase on a 60-yard touchdown in 11-on-11s late in practice. 

Chase high-stepped his way into the end zone. 

The 22-year-old star receiver has looked great in his first two camp practices of the season. He's fluid, quick and oozing with confidence.  

Bell of the Ball

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) smiles during Cincinnati Bengals preseason training camp at the Paul Brown Stadium training facility in Cincinnati on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 162

Vonn Bell had the play of the day on defense. The veteran safety broke off of his man and stepped in front of Stanley Morgan to intercept Brandon Allen's pass. 

Bell might've returned it all the way for a touchdown if it was a real game. 

Chidobe Awuzie got in on the action late in practice with perfect coverage against Chase. He batted the ball away at the last second after running stride-for-stride with the Bengals' star. 

O-Line Shuffle

Jul 27, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals guard Ben Brown (62) runs a drill during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals' shuffled their first-team offensive line on Thursday. With Alex Cappa and La'el Collins out, rookie Cordell Volson and second-year lineman D'Ante Smith lined up with the first team at right guard and right tackle, respectively. 

Hakeem Adeniji (RG) and Isaiah Prince (RT) were in those spots on Wednesday. It's a sign that there is a true competition for multiple backup jobs. 

Jackson Carman has taken all of the first-team reps at left guard, but that could change, especially when Cappa starts practicing in full. 

He's cleared after undergoing core muscle surgery and he's practiced, but Zac Taylor has kept him out of team drills. 

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) catches a pass during organized team activities practice, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Football Practice June 14 0049
