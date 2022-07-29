Bengals Training Camp: Quick Hits From Thursday's Practice
CINCINNATI — Bengals training camp continued on Thursday afternoon. It was a session filled with big plays during the 11-on-11 drills.
Here are a few observations:
Chase Burns Apple
Ja'Marr Chase beat Eli Apple multiple times deep downfield. Brandon Allen threw the ball late and short on the first route, but connected with Chase on a 60-yard touchdown in 11-on-11s late in practice.
Chase high-stepped his way into the end zone.
The 22-year-old star receiver has looked great in his first two camp practices of the season. He's fluid, quick and oozing with confidence.
Bell of the Ball
Vonn Bell had the play of the day on defense. The veteran safety broke off of his man and stepped in front of Stanley Morgan to intercept Brandon Allen's pass.
Bell might've returned it all the way for a touchdown if it was a real game.
Chidobe Awuzie got in on the action late in practice with perfect coverage against Chase. He batted the ball away at the last second after running stride-for-stride with the Bengals' star.
O-Line Shuffle
The Bengals' shuffled their first-team offensive line on Thursday. With Alex Cappa and La'el Collins out, rookie Cordell Volson and second-year lineman D'Ante Smith lined up with the first team at right guard and right tackle, respectively.
Hakeem Adeniji (RG) and Isaiah Prince (RT) were in those spots on Wednesday. It's a sign that there is a true competition for multiple backup jobs.
Jackson Carman has taken all of the first-team reps at left guard, but that could change, especially when Cappa starts practicing in full.
He's cleared after undergoing core muscle surgery and he's practiced, but Zac Taylor has kept him out of team drills.
For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Three Observations From Day One of Bengals' Training Camp
Bengals Add Offensive Assistant Coach For 2022 Season
Pre-Training Camp Roster Projections: Undrafted Rookies Make Push
Mike Brown Discusses Potential Stadium Rights Deal
Bengals Sign Three Free Agents Ahead of Training Camp
Madden 23 Ratings: Joe Burrow Cracks Top Five
Ja'Marr Chase Shows Off Strength During Clip From Offseason Workouts
Jessie Bates Has "No Intentions" of Reporting to Training Camp
Bengals Announce Alternate Helmets For 2022 Season
Ja'Marr Chase Considered One of NFL's Top Wide Receivers
NFL Executives Believe Joe Burrow is a Top Five Quarterback
NFL Insider Shares Latest on Jessie Bates' Future With Bengals
Ranking Bengals' Biggest Needs Ahead of Training Camp
Read More
Grading the Bengals' Offseason Ahead of Training Camp
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Trains With Leonard Fournette and D'Andre Swift
Look: Joe Burrow, Jessie Bates and Chidobe Awuzie Attend UFC 276
Three Members of Bengals Organization Make 40 Under 40 List
Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Ja'Marr Chase
Fantasy Football: Which Bengals to Draft and Which Ones to Avoid
Two Free Agents Bengals Could Target After Larry Ogunjobi Signed With Steelers
Three NFL Agents Weigh in on Joe Burrow's Future Contract
Joe Burrow Backs Jessie Bates, Wants Star Safety to Get Paid
Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Joe Burrow
Three Free Agents Bengals Should Consider Signing
Former NFL Agent Weighs in on Jessie Bates Future
Here's the Latest on Tee Higgins' Potential Number Change
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast