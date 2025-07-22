Chase Brown 'Big Part' of Cincinnati Bengals' 2025 Offense
CINCINNATI — Year 3 could be a big one for Chase Brown.
The Bengals' lead running back figures to get even more responsibility put on his plate this fall, and offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher drove that home on Monday.
Brown has been doing wide receiver workouts this offseason with Andrei Iosivas and more in what figures to be one of the NFL's pass-heaviest offenses again this fall. The multi-use weapon is primed to get moved around the formation starting in September.
"We thought we had a pretty special player, and then Chase reminded us that we, in fact, did have a pretty special player," Pitcher said about Brown. "You have to think about where are the best places we can utilize him. Obviously, he's a running back. He's going to have traditional running back touches. And then it's on us to see if there are times and places where we can utilize them in varying roles that might get us a match-up on the perimeter with a linebacker or a safety or something that we really like and think we can take advantage of.
"And those will change week to week, opponent to opponent. But what we know won't change is Chase's approach, and his preparedness in how he does his job, and then you know he's got a lot of believers in this building, myself, being one of them, and it'll be a big part of what we do."
Brown is set up to have his best NFL season yet and will be surrounded by better RB depth than Cincinnati's had in either of his first two seasons.
He should get plenty of worthy breathers to stay as fresh as possible for late-game big plays. Brown just posted 990 rushing yards on 4.3 yards per carry last season to go with 54 catches for 360 yards.
He scored 10 total touchdowns last season and could easily be in the 13-16 TD range this fall.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Shemar Stewart Reportedly Did Not Workout With Texas A&M Football Team This Summer
Bengals Star Tee Higgins Named to 2025 NFL 100 Ranking
Cincinnati Bengals Could Bolster D-Line, Bringing in Former UFL Standout for Workout
Trey Hendrickson Breaks Silence With Bengals Training Camp Set to Begin Next Week
NFL Insider Comments on 'Unpredictable' Trey Hendrickson Situation
The Forgotten Part of Playing NFL Quarterback: Playmaking, Processing and Bad QBs
DraftKings Names Several Famous Bengals Top-10 Trash Talkers This Century
Joe Burrow's Mom Tells Story About His Love for Fashion in Newest Quarterback Teaser
Andre Smith Tells Funny Story About Weight Fines During Bengals Career
ESPN Picks 10 Cincinnati Bengals For All-Time Draft Picks List
Bengals First Round Pick Shemar Stewart Didn't Sign Injury Waiver for One Big Reason
Pro Football Network Ranks Al Golden 14th Among NFL's Defensive Coordinators
Contextualizing Bengals QB Joe Burrow's 'Brutal' Blitz Numbers with Stats, Videos
Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Won't Get to Face Childhood Idol After 2025 Season
Stat of the Jay: With Chase Burns To Make MLB Debut for Reds Tonight, a Look at Top NFL Debuts by Bengals Players
'Sign It Or Go Scratch' - Shemar Stewart's Agent Provides Latest Update on Bengals Contract Negotiations
Look: Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Training in Cincinnati With Training Camp One Month Away
Watch: Trailer, Air Date Announced For Joe Burrow's Appearance in Netflix Quarterback Show
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Jalen Rivers Earns Major Praise From Pro Bowler Orlando Brown Jr.
Clock is Ticking: Cincinnati Bengals and Hamilton County Have Until June 30 to Agree on New Stadium Lease
'We're Worried About Them' - Anonymous Bengals Players Offer More Insight on Team's Family Treatment
Look: Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Shemar Stewart Wears Uniform for First Time
Stat of the Jay: ROH Finalist Max Montoya Ranks Third in Team History in Impressive Category
Germaine Pratt Deserved Better From the Bengals, but That Just Makes Him the Newest Member of a Large Club
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Releasing Veteran Defender Germaine Pratt
Cincinnati Bengals Should Bolster Roster By Signing Recently Released Veteran Jaire Alexander
Key Piece of Cincinnati Bengals' Failures Make List of Top Negative Narratives That Could Change in 2025
Cincinnati Bengals' Top Defenders Near Bottom of NFL in Latest Rankings
Vice President JD Vance Weighs in on Trey Hendrickson's Future, Contract Talks With Cincinnati Bengals
Look: Former Bengals Star Adam 'Pacman' Jones Releases Statement After Latest Arrest
Look: Bengals 2020s Draft Haul Ranked Among Bottom-Half of NFL Teams
Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch During Practice
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast