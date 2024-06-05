Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Offensive Line Preview Part 4: Predictions
The only appropriate way to wrap up our four-part series on the Bengals' offensive line would be to discuss the competitions I am most interested in going into training camp. Of course, I will also go through the names I expect to see active on game days. There is only one spot up for grabs on the game day eight. However, the battle for the fourth tackle spot on the 53-man roster will have my attention early on. This preseason will be exciting and full of fun storylines to follow outside of the main pieces on this team.
The battle between veteran depth player Trey Hill and seventh round rookie Matt Lee for the role of Ted Karras’ understudy is the highlight of the position battles in the offensive line room this year. In my opinion, the backup center role is the only available game day position, and there has been much conversation around upgrading that position for the last few seasons. I have talked a lot about how excited I am to see what Lee will be able to bring in his rookie season (and beyond). If you told me he is an active member of the game day roster once September comes around, I would not be surprised.
Over the last couple of seasons, there has been plenty of discussion about Jackson Carman and his future with the Bengals. With the addition of Amarius Mims in the draft, this could be the year Carman’s position on the 53-man roster is truly in danger. If D’Ante Smith can stay healthy and perform at a high level through the preseason, I don’t see how he isn’t the final offensive tackle to make the roster. His ability to play both tackle spots and his consistent improvement make it hard to see a path for Carman to find a place on this roster in 2024.
Let’s wrap up this series by discussing who I expect to see active on game days this fall. I reviewed the four returning starters for the Bengals and don’t expect to see any change in those positions. Orlando Brown Jr., Cordell Volson, Ted Karras, and Alex Cappa will be the starters, barring unforeseen circumstances. It is safe to assume Mims will be the sixth man, while pushing Trent Brown for the starting position at right tackle. Cody Ford should be penciled in as the first interior player off the bench, as he has guard/tackle flexibility and was the sixth man last season. That leaves us with only the backup center role to figure out.
I will keep pounding the table for Lee in that spot. Mims, Ford, and Lee will give the Bengals the flexibility to adapt to any situation on game day. Those three are the best options for the Bengals in case of injury.
The Bengals have improved their offensive line room year over year through the last couple of seasons, and they appear to have done it again as we head into the 2024 season. This offensive line will be the best that Joe Burrow has had in front of him since entering the NFL, which is all the reason I may get overly excited about what this season may bring. Aside from protecting the franchise, this group should help solve the Bengals' woes in the run game. They have struggled on early downs and with efficiency, but I expect those problems to dissipate thanks to this new and improved group.
Check out the other three parts of our Bengals offensive line series below:
Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Offensive Line Preview Part 1: Returning Starters
Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Offensive Line Preview Part 2: Returning Depth
Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Offensive Line Preview Part 3: Assessing Their Additions
