Cincinnati Drafts Alabama Linebacker Jihaad Campbell in Mel Kiper Jr.'s Debut Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest mock draft for the 2025 cycle and he has Cincinnati rolling with Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell at Pick 17.
Campbell is the 34th-ranked player on the consensus big board and the second-best linebacker.
"How contract situations play out for Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase could pivot the calculus, but it'd be nearly impossible for Cincinnati to ignore the defense," Kiper wrote. "Without a doubt, that unit kept the Bengals from the playoffs this season, allowing 25.5 points per game (25th). So I'm matching them with a prospect who does a little bit of everything on that side of the ball. Campbell had 112 tackles, 5 sacks, 12 run stops and an interception this season. He's instinctive and explosive."
Linebacker isn't a need for Cincinnati right now with Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson under contract for next season. But Cincinnati would save over $2 million in cap space by releasing Pratt. Wilson is signed through the 2027 season.
