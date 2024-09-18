ESPN Gives Bengals Best Chance to Make Playoffs Among NFL's 0-2 Teams
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are facing rough history when it comes to making the NFL Playoffs following an 0-2 start, but ESPN's Bill Barnwell gives them the best chance of any winless team right now to pull it off.
"I'm optimistic about the Bengals because of what comes next: Four of their next five games are against the Commanders, Panthers, Giants, and Browns, albeit with three of those four coming on the road," Barnwell wrote, while noting ESPN Analytics gives Cincinnati the best chance among the nine 0-2 teams as well (43.2% chance to make playoffs, Ravens next at 40.2%). "Their next home game is against the Ravens in a matchup that might decide which of these two teams is in a position to turn things around in the AFC North."
Cincinnati essentially has to win next Monday night to have continued hope for the playoffs. Barnwell noted to start his piece that dating back to 2002, 103 teams have started the season with three losses. The 2018 Texans were the only playoff team at the end of their respective season.
Even accounting for the 17-game schedule and added playoff spot, just one other team since 2002 would've made the playoffs: The 2013 Steelers.
