ESPN NFL Analyst Dan Orlovsky: 'Nothing Special' About The Bengals
CINCINNATI — ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky is ready to see more innovation from the Bengals' offense after scoring just 10 points with 4.7 yards per play in the loss to New England.
Joe Burrow's 164 passing yards were his fewest in a full game since the Week 1 loss last season to Cleveland (82 yards).
"There's nothing physical about the Bengals on offense or defense," Orlovsky said on NFL Live. "It's all finesse. I'm gonna say the same stuff about the Bengals offense that I've said for the last year. I'm shocked that there was nothing different about this offense. It's efficient and that's it. That's the only thing there. And when I hear Joe (Burrow) go, 'I took what they gave me underneath.' That's all teams give them, is underneath and the Bengals.
"I expected different. I expected something to give me something more than catch and throw football. They don't have tight ends that can block in the run game. The timing of their offense is not good. They play spread-out shotgun football and think that they're going to drive down the field 50 plays at four yards a catch. I thought I was going to get something different out of this offense. I know it's one game, but I'm so freaking frustrated watching this offense play football. When all they do is line up in the shotgun and throw four-yard routes."
Time will tell how much Cincinnati has really changed and how much of Sunday was just another early season face plant this team has grown accustomed to with Burrow and Zac Taylor.
One thing's for sure, the main goal this season was to win the AFC North and secure the AFC's top playoff seed. The latter becomes extremely difficult if Cincinnati loses to Kansas City this weekend and the Chiefs start 2-0 with the head-to-head tiebreaker in hand.
