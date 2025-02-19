Former Bengals Coach, NFL Legend Dick LeBeau Compares Joe Burrow to All-Time Great Quarterbacks
CINCINNATI — Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com caught up with legendary former NFL coach Dick LeBeau recently and he had glowing praise to heap on Joe Burrow as he enters the 2025 offseason fresh off leading the NFL in passing touchdowns (43) and passing yards (4,918).
LeBeau thinks he's one of the most accurate quarterbacks he's ever seen.
"He might be the most accurate I've seen," LeBeau said to Hobson. "Here's an old-timer. When I came into the league, there were 12 teams and they each had two quarterbacks. Only 24 people in the country were getting paid to throw the ball, so they were pretty damn good passers."
LeBeau entered the league as a cornerback in 1959 and was in the NFL as a coach or player for 59 seasons. He compared Burrow to other legends like Johnny Unitas and Norm Van Brockllin.
"Van Brocklin. [Bart] Starr. Unitas," LeBeau said to Hobson. "They just had ball placement, and Joe reminds me of those guys a lot. He's a better athlete. Quicker. Can run more. He doesn't get much credit for his escapability, but he's not a sitting duck back there. He can do that part. You can't say this guy is better than that guy. But they're all right up there and that's where Joe is."
Burrow has noted recently that he would love to eventually break Van Brocklin's record for single-game passing yards (554). He's come close, passing for 525 yards in a 2021 win over the Ravens.
Check out Hobson's full conversation with the Pro Football Hall of Famer here.
