How Does Minkah Fitzpatrick's New Deal Impact Jessie Bates' Future With the Bengals?
CINCINNATI — Minkah Fitzpatrick agreed to a four-year, $73.6 million extension with the Steelers on Wednesday.
The two-time All-Pro received $36 million guaranteed and will earn $18.4 million annually. It's the richest safety contract in NFL history.
Here are three thoughts on how Fitzpatrick's deal could impact Jessie Bates future with the Bengals:
Guaranteed Money
Fitzpatrick received $36 million guaranteed according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
That's a reasonable number for a star safety. Bates will want at least $36 million guaranteed in any potential extension. It wouldn't be surprising if he asked for $40 million or more.
The Bengals only have two players on their roster that received anything close to that in guaranteed money and they're both on rookie deals: Joe Burrow ($36 million) and Ja'Marr Chase ($30 million). Contracts for first rounders are already fully guaranteed.
DJ Reader received $20.2 million guaranteed. It's the most that the Bengals have given anyone not named Burrow or Chase.
Show Me the Money
The safety market took a plunge in free agency, with Marcus Williams leading the way by signing a five-year, $70 million deal with the Ravens.
There was at least a chance that the Bengals might've been able to sign Bates to a similar deal prior to the Fitzpatrick contract.
Even if Bates doesn't command $18.4 million, he certainly isn't taking $14 million per season like Williams did in Baltimore.
Bottom Line
Bates is coming off of his worst season as a pro, but is in the Bengals' plans for 2022.
They have until July 15 to agree to a long-term contract. If they don't, then Bates will have to play on the franchise tag.
It would give him a chance to show the Bengals and the rest of the NFL that he's one of the NFL's best safeties.
Bates was great in 2020, but struggled last season before playing at a high level in the playoffs. If he plays well this season, then he'll have a real shot at getting a long-term deal from the Bengals or another team in 2023.
