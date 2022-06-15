Fitzpatrick received $36 million guaranteed according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

That's a reasonable number for a star safety. Bates will want at least $36 million guaranteed in any potential extension. It wouldn't be surprising if he asked for $40 million or more.

The Bengals only have two players on their roster that received anything close to that in guaranteed money and they're both on rookie deals: Joe Burrow ($36 million) and Ja'Marr Chase ($30 million). Contracts for first rounders are already fully guaranteed.

DJ Reader received $20.2 million guaranteed. It's the most that the Bengals have given anyone not named Burrow or Chase.