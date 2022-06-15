Skip to main content

How Does Minkah Fitzpatrick's New Deal Impact Jessie Bates' Future With the Bengals?

Will the Bengals sign the 25-year-old?

CINCINNATI — Minkah Fitzpatrick agreed to a four-year, $73.6 million extension with the Steelers on Wednesday. 

The two-time All-Pro received $36 million guaranteed and will earn $18.4 million annually. It's the richest safety contract in NFL history. 

Here are three thoughts on how Fitzpatrick's deal could impact Jessie Bates future with the Bengals:

Guaranteed Money

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jessie Bates

Fitzpatrick received $36 million guaranteed according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

That's a reasonable number for a star safety. Bates will want at least $36 million guaranteed in any potential extension. It wouldn't be surprising if he asked for $40 million or more. 

The Bengals only have two players on their roster that received anything close to that in guaranteed money and they're both on rookie deals: Joe Burrow ($36 million) and Ja'Marr Chase ($30 million). Contracts for first rounders are already fully guaranteed. 

DJ Reader received $20.2 million guaranteed. It's the most that the Bengals have given anyone not named Burrow or Chase. 

Show Me the Money

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Jessie Bates (30) celebrates an interception against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The safety market took a plunge in free agency, with Marcus Williams leading the way by signing a five-year, $70 million deal with the Ravens. 

There was at least a chance that the Bengals might've been able to sign Bates to a similar deal prior to the Fitzpatrick contract. 

Even if Bates doesn't command $18.4 million, he certainly isn't taking $14 million per season like Williams did in Baltimore. 

Bottom Line

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bates is coming off of his worst season as a pro, but is in the Bengals' plans for 2022. 

They have until July 15 to agree to a long-term contract. If they don't, then Bates will have to play on the franchise tag. 

It would give him a chance to show the Bengals and the rest of the NFL that he's one of the NFL's best safeties. 

Bates was great in 2020, but struggled last season before playing at a high level in the playoffs. If he plays well this season, then he'll have a real shot at getting a long-term deal from the Bengals or another team in 2023.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Backs Jessie Bates, Wants Star Safety to Get Paid

Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow Happy to be Playing Without Brace

Three Free Agents Bengals Should Consider Signing

Former NFL Agent Weighs in on Jessie Bates Future

Here's the Latest on Tee Higgins' Potential Number Change

Cordell Volson Shares Motto That Bengals Fans Will Love

Joe Burrow Named One of NFL's Most Influential People

Offensive Line Ready to Block "However Long It Takes" for Joe Burrow

Bengals' Triplets Ranked Near Top of NFL

Healthier, Leaner Jackson Carman Preparing for Left Guard Competition

Bengals Considered "Most Vulnerable Division Winner"

DJ Reader "Pissed Off" After Pro Bowl Snub

Film Breakdown: Cordell Volson Ready to Push for Starting Left Guard Job?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Joe Burrow Shares What He Wants to Improve About His Game This Season

Joe Burrow Reflects on Final Play of Super Bowl LVI

Film Breakdown: Zachary Carter Brings Versatility to Bengals' Defense

Look: Tee Higgins Sheds Sling Following Offseason Surgery

Bengals Wide-Out Praises Rookie Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness to Bengals' Secondary

No Fluke: Bengals Out to Prove Doubters Wrong

Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense

Get to Know All Six Bengals Draft Picks

Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill

Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Jun 9, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) participates in minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steelers Sign Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to Massive Contract Extension

By James Rapien3 hours ago
Joe Burrow
News

Joe Burrow Finishes Near Top of Latest Quarterback Rankings

By James Rapien6 hours ago
Joe Burrow
News

Joe Burrow Posts Impressive Time During Post Practice Sprints: 'It Just Feels Good to Feel Normal Again'

By James Rapien8 hours ago
Ted Karras
AllBengals Insiders+

Joe Burrow Praises One of the Bengals' Newest Offensive Linemen

By James Rapien8 hours ago
Joe Burrow
News

Joe Burrow Calls For Gun Control Reform

By James Rapien20 hours ago
Joe Burrow, Jessie Bates1
AllBengals Insiders+

Joe Burrow Backs Jessie Bates, Wants Star Safety to Get Paid

By James Rapien20 hours ago
2ADA3CF2-D350-40EF-A61C-998081F25105
Gameday

Watch: Practice Clips of Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, Alex Cappa And More

By James Rapien23 hours ago
Cordell Volson, Frank Pollack
News

Bengals Sign Cordell Volson, Entire 2022 Draft Class Under Contract

By James RapienJun 14, 2022