'I Salute Him' - Ja'Marr Chase Praises Heisman Trophy Favorite Travis Hunter
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase has a lot of respect for projected 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. The Bengals wide receiver commented on a two-way game that's likely landing Hunter the nation's best college player award.
Colorado's top player has logged 1,422 snaps between cornerback and wide receiver this season at a high level (86-plus PFF grades at both positions).
"He's a crazy athlete. He's one of a kind. That's all I can say. He's one of a kind," Chase said about Hunter on Thursday before diving into the stamina needed.
"I don't know one person that did it besides him, that could sit there and play, I'm not doing it. I know he tired. You got to really be in shape for that too, to be playing both sides. I salute him for it because I know I wouldn't do it. That's too much running."
Chase is a receiver at heart, even when a college coach asked him to switch positions. National champion coach Les Miles asked Chase to play defensive back, but he left the room after that question.
Hunter and Chase know when it's time to get away.
"It wasn't no conversation, I left," Chase concluded.
