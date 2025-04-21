'It's Never Clear Cut' - Bengals Leaders Give Latest Update on Trey Hendrickson's Future
CINCINNATI — Bengals leaders Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor met with the media to kick off 2025 NFL Draft Week and one big topic on the table was Trey Hendrickson's future.
Things have been quiet on the star's contract front after team executive vice president Katie Blackburn and Hendrickson made blunt comments on the situation earlier this month.
"There's no real new information on Trey," Tobin said. "I'm glad he's a part of our team, he's been a great addition ... He's been incredibly productive, we're glad he's here. I don't have any new information on what the future holds for him. He's a guy I have a ton of respect for and regard for and a ton of value for."
Taylor echoed a similar sentiment for a player who's posted 35 sacks over the past two seasons.
Hendrickson is set to earn $16 million in cash this coming season, with no more years left on his deal.
"I think the business side is always complicated. It's never clear cut. different players at different times will go through this stuff," Taylor said. "I appreciate Trey—what he means to this football team."
