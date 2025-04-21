All Bengals

'It's Never Clear Cut' - Bengals Leaders Give Latest Update on Trey Hendrickson's Future

Cincinnati holds six selections in this week's NFL Draft and edge rusher could be a focus.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks during a press conference to announce the signing of new contracts for Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Chase becomes the new highest-paid non-quarterback player in the NFL.
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks during a press conference to announce the signing of new contracts for Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Chase becomes the new highest-paid non-quarterback player in the NFL.
CINCINNATI — Bengals leaders Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor met with the media to kick off 2025 NFL Draft Week and one big topic on the table was Trey Hendrickson's future.

Things have been quiet on the star's contract front after team executive vice president Katie Blackburn and Hendrickson made blunt comments on the situation earlier this month.

"There's no real new information on Trey," Tobin said. "I'm glad he's a part of our team, he's been a great addition ... He's been incredibly productive, we're glad he's here. I don't have any new information on what the future holds for him. He's a guy I have a ton of respect for and regard for and a ton of value for."

Taylor echoed a similar sentiment for a player who's posted 35 sacks over the past two seasons.

Hendrickson is set to earn $16 million in cash this coming season, with no more years left on his deal.

"I think the business side is always complicated. It's never clear cut. different players at different times will go through this stuff," Taylor said. "I appreciate Trey—what he means to this football team."

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

