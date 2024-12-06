Ja'Marr Chase Credits Joe Burrow For Aiding Film Study: 'Learned A Lot From Him Coming Out of College'
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase has leveled up as a football player substantially throughout the past 5-6 years since getting to LSU and then into the NFL. With Joe Burrow alongside him each year except for one on that path.
A big way Burrow helped Chase grow is in the film room—he credited the franchise player with helping him advance in film study during Friday's press conference.
"Joe actually was one of the first people to sit me down and watch film," Chase said. "I learned a lot from him coming out of college. And with Joe Brady being my coach there, he showed me a lot on film too. So, those two guys together really helped my intelligence ... It was my sophomore year. It was the Florida game that was probably literally my first time like really watching film. Usually, I just watched myself. But that was the game where I started to watch defenders and DBs (defensive backs) and how they move, and started from there."
It definitely was a smart move to sharpen the film watching. Chase notched 54 catches for 1,202 yards and 12 touchdowns in LSU's nine games following that win over Florida.
Chase has grown in the film room and on the field enough to lead the NFL in receiving yards (1,142), receiving touchdowns (13), and sits tied for third in catches (79) this season. It's the best passing-receiving year Chase and Burrow have had together since winning the national title at LSU. There likely won't be any championship to celebrate at the end of this season.
He's pursuing those increasing individual numbers and cherishing memories with teammates like Tee Higgins, who may not be in Cincinnati when the Bengals try to turn this around in 2025.
"I'm a self-motivated person," Chase said about the rest of the season. "But really, what's pushing me the most this year and with the record is just making memories with the guys that I got around me, who knows what happens next year. So just trying to make memories."
