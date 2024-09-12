Ja'Marr Chase Recognizes Opportunity Against Chiefs: 'We're The Team To Beat In The AFC'
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase is channeling losing anger into energy against the Chiefs on Sunday, delivering several strong (fair) messages about the Week 2 game and what it means.
"100% everybody knows that," the wide receiver said about the Bengals being a top AFC contender. "It's not no if, you know what I'm saying? We are the team to beat in the AFC, and we know it, and we got to act like it. We got to play like it, too."
Chase has had some stellar outings against Kansas City but has not scored against them in the last two regular-season meetings. He's looking to make a winning statement with his teammates on Sunday.
"I just told the receivers we couldn't ask for a better opportunity to bounce back in a game," Chase said to the media on Thursday. "Both teams don't like each other. We always want our get back and you couldn't ask for a better time to get a win or ask for a better time for us to play better. All of us, the receivers, the whole offense, defense, everybody."
Cincinnati has to be a little more consistent in its offensive approach on Sunday. Hitting a few deep shots wouldn't hurt either after posting one 20-plus-yard play against the Patriots. Chase had that lone play.
"It's part of our offense," Chase said about creating big plays. "I feel like that's one key that we didn't really get to show last week. We still have it. It's not always every game, every purpose, but you know, when we have an opportunity, we got to capitalize on it. It comes with me and the offense."
