Ja'Marr Chase Speaks About Contract Negotiations For First Time in 2024
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase is practicing with the Bengals again. He talked with the media on Friday afternoon for the first time this season, giving a clear indication that things are close, but not over the finish line yet on a contract extension.
"We're a little bit off," Chase said about the contract talks. "It's in reach, but we'll see by game day."
"I would say we are pretty close," Chase said later, while noting the front office told him he would get a new deal this offseason before he ever wanted one himself. "A few numbers need to be switched around and changed places, but I would say we are pretty close."
The star wideout doesn't have a new contract like he wants, but Chase is open to playing in his fourth NFL season this Sunday, calling himself a game-time decision, but noting he will eventually play without a deal.
Chase ranks top-10 among all NFL players ever in receiving yards through a player's first three seasons (seventh with 3,717 yards). Overall, Cincinnati and Chase's side have been going back and forth in negotiations for seven months.
"It's kind of tough," Chase said about the waiting game in negotiations and the Bengals knowing his parameters. "I mean, we've been doing this for the past six months, seven months going back and forth. It's been a long process, you know. So, I mean, I'm pretty sure you (the Bengals) know what I want."
Fans may...or may not get to see him back in action this Sunday against New England.
"I'll say the whole process has been stressful, but overall, I mean, it's a learning process for me and seeing how to go about the situation," Chase said. "Just keep my feelings uninvolved in it that's all."
