CINCINNATI — ESPN released its redraft of the 2021 NFL class, and Bengals' wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase moved up one spot to the fourth pick. He landed behind Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Bears QB Justin Fields, and Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Chase supplanted Atlanta's Kyle Pitts for the fourth selection.

"Chase is the easy new pick here," Jordan Reid wrote. "As he'd give the Falcons more consistency in the passing game. The wideout has already set the rookie single-season record for receiving yards (1,455), and he is one of only two wide receivers in NFL history to have at least 2,000 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns before their 23rd birthday (Randy Moss). Adding the young star wideout to the team's offense provides a dynamic playmaker outside.

"Atlanta's original pick, Pitts, has struggled to become a mainstay after a big rookie season (1,026 yards and one touchdown). This season, he has only caught 28 receptions for 356 yards before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 11. Pitts will still make the top 15 here (spoiler!), but Chase is the no-brainer selection for Atlanta."

Meanwhile, with Chase gone, ESPN projected Cincinnati to take Los Angeles left tackle Rashawn Slater, not Detroit's Penei Sewell.

"I would have jumped all over Chase if he were still on the board," Matt Miller wrote. "But let's throw it back to the debate that dominated Cincinnati's pick in mock drafts at the time: Should the Bengals focus on protecting Burrow or give him a star wideout? And with Chase off the board, it becomes a lot easier of a call.

"The Bengals' offensive line could still use help, and a Pro Bowl-caliber tackle like Slater would boost the entire offense while finding a legitimate receiver would be possible in subsequent rounds. He has appeared in 1,220 offensive plays since being drafted (limited to three games this season with torn left biceps) and has only allowed five sacks. And his 91.1% pass block win rate over those 19 games ranks 17th among all NFL tackles."

Cincinnati nailed the Chase selection, as evidenced by his production and this list boosting him into the top-four picks.

The 2023 Pro Bowler has a case to be the second choice behind Lawrence. Fields hasn't exactly cemented his status as a top-tier runner AND passer.

Parsons is a dynamic defensive weapon, making that a fun debate between him and Chase. I'd have both above Fields at this moment, but the Ohio State product is trending in a good direction.

Cincinnati travels to New England on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. You can watch via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

