Jermaine Burton Details Lifestyle Changes He's Making As Rookie Season Progresses
CINCINNATI — Jermaine Burton is picking up NFL life quickly and it's earned him playing time en route to a game-altering impact this past Sunday.
The Bengals rookie wide receiver caught his first NFL pass for 47 yards against the Chiefs.
"Yeah, so dealing more with the body and stuff like that, coming in getting extra treatment on my body, hot tub, cold tub, steam room, eating better, drinking more water, drinking more fluids and electrolytes stuff like that," Burton said on Thursday about how he's changed as an NFL player. "So when it does come time to practice I feel better. When it does come time for game time I feel better. So I just want to put myself in the best position possible to perform at my best so yeah I did have to change things."
Not everyone figures out the right way to blend off-field decisions with on-field production, but Burton looks like he's solving that equation.
Another question on the test arrives against Washington on Monday night.
