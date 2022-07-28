Skip to main content

Jessie Bates Reached Out to Dax Hill Following Wednesday's Training Camp Practice

Bates didn't report for the start of camp.

CINCINNATI — Bengals safety Jessie Bates not be with the team or even under contract, but he reached out to first round rookie Dax Hill on Wednesday. 

The two communicated via text and even plan to watch film together in the near future. 

Hill is playing in Bates' spot with the first team offense. The Bengals took Hill with the 31st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Bates is holding out after the team placed the franchise tag on him in March. The two sides were unable to come to terms on a long-term deal. 

The veteran is scheduled to make $12.91 million this season and will become a free agent next offseason. 

The chances are he'll report to the Bengals prior to Week 1 so he can make his full salary, but he did not show up for the start of training camp earlier this week. 

Regardless, it's good to see Bates reach out to Hill, who could ultimately be his replacement in Cincinnati. 

