Joe Burrow Assesses Slow Start As Cincinnati Prepares For Kansas City

Joe Burrow is 1-8 (.111) in the first two weeks of the season since entering the league.



Here's his average performance:

38 Attempts

24 Completions

63.2%

200 Yards

5.8 YPA

1.3 TDs

1 INT

76.6 Passer Rating

3.9 Sacks

0.7 Fumbles

62.8 PFF Grade

17.9 Points Scored



This is a guy…