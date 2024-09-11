Joe Burrow Assesses Slow Start As Cincinnati Prepares For Kansas City
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow didn't let it rip downfield much this past Sunday and dove into why after having a few days to mull over the game tape from a 16-10 loss to New England.
Burrow posted his fewest passing yards in a full game since the season opener against Cleveland last year (164 yards on against New England).
"Yeah, sometimes," Burrow said about getting rushed by New England. "There were definitely some plays on Sunday that my process was probably rushed a little bit, and that's part of what I'm I'm trying to get better at this week. I thought I had some happy feet in the pocket on Sunday, so slowing everything down, let my mind work and let my fundamentals take care of the rest."
For some reason, Burrow and the Bengals haven't figured out how to start seasons fast. Joe Goodberry noted this week how he throws for just 5.8 yards per attempt in the opening two weeks of seasons but bumps it to 7.8 YPA in all other games (would've ranked sixth among 2023 QBs with that YPA mark).
"There's always trends in how defenses play year to year, because you're changing as an offense," Burrow said about getting better as the season goes on. "And once you put stuff on tape, teams adapt to it, and teams see things that work in previous weeks. And so there starts to become trends here and there, and certain formations and certain looks about how deep teams play you. And so once you start seeing that, kind of start to know what to expect a little bit. So the more football you see throughout the season, the better you're going to get. And so that's what we're focused on right now, is just getting better."
