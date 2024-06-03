Kris Jenkins Blown Away By Bengals Facilities: 'The Technology is Lit'
CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie Kris Jenkins has made it clear that he's ecstatic to be in Cincinnati.
The Bengals took Jenkins with the 49th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They're expecting the 22-year-old to give their defensive line a much-needed boost this season.
Jenkins has been training at the Bengals facilities for the past month, along with his fellow rookies and plenty of his veteran teammates during the offseason program. He was blown away by the technology and resources players could use to recover from training sessions.
"I've never even seen chryotherapy or red light therapy, but we have that here," Jenkins said on Enter The Jungle. "It's insane here, the technology is lit."
Jenkins was so relaxed during his first red light therapy session that he fell asleep. Now he sets an alarm to make sure he doesn't get too comfortable in what he describes as a "red light tanning bed that has health properties."
"I think it helps you heal faster," Jenkins said. "I'm no trainer myself, but everytime I do that I've woke up feeling 10 times better, so it works."
Jenkins didn't play at a small school in college He played for the Michigan Wolverines, but it's not a resource he had, which shows how far this organization has come over the past few seasons.
For years the Bengals have been criticized for their facilities, but they've added to their training room and are in the process of remodeling their locker room. These changes, along with praise from high draft picks like Jenkins, could help change the perception of the team and their facilities, not only in Cincinnati, but across the NFL.
Check out the full episode of Enter The Jungle, including our 1-on-1 interview with Jenkins here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and check out the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL Draft Class
Complete List of All 10 Cincinnati Bengals Picks in 2024 NFL Draft
Watch: Highlights of New Cincinnati Bengals Tight End Erick All
Bengals Take Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson in Third Round of NFL Draft
Cincinnati Bengals Get It Right, Take Amarius Mims in First Round of NFL Draft
Nick Saban Questions Bengals First Round Pick Amarius Mims
Bengals Take Erick All in Fourth Round of 2024 NFL Draft
Watch: Highlights of Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton
Look: Zac Taylor Gets Hype After Bengals Pick Jermaine Burton
Erick All Excited to Catch Passes From Joe Burrow, Talks Super Bowl Dreams
Zac Taylor Praises Jermaine Burton, Discusses Character Questions
Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Take Amarius Mims
Watch: Amarius Mims Highlights at Georgia
Amarius Mims is Excited to Block for Joe Burrow: “It’s a Blessing”
Amarius Mims Emotional After Bengals Took Him in First Round of 2024 NFL Draft
-----
Join the 44,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast