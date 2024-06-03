All Bengals

Kris Jenkins Blown Away By Bengals Facilities: 'The Technology is Lit'

This is great to hear from the Bengals' rookie defensive tackle.

James Rapien

Former Michigan player Kris Jenkins walks toward the field during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 20, 2024.
Former Michigan player Kris Jenkins walks toward the field during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 20, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie Kris Jenkins has made it clear that he's ecstatic to be in Cincinnati.

The Bengals took Jenkins with the 49th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They're expecting the 22-year-old to give their defensive line a much-needed boost this season.

Jenkins has been training at the Bengals facilities for the past month, along with his fellow rookies and plenty of his veteran teammates during the offseason program. He was blown away by the technology and resources players could use to recover from training sessions.

"I've never even seen chryotherapy or red light therapy, but we have that here," Jenkins said on Enter The Jungle. "It's insane here, the technology is lit."

Jenkins was so relaxed during his first red light therapy session that he fell asleep. Now he sets an alarm to make sure he doesn't get too comfortable in what he describes as a "red light tanning bed that has health properties."

"I think it helps you heal faster," Jenkins said. "I'm no trainer myself, but everytime I do that I've woke up feeling 10 times better, so it works."

Jenkins didn't play at a small school in college He played for the Michigan Wolverines, but it's not a resource he had, which shows how far this organization has come over the past few seasons.

For years the Bengals have been criticized for their facilities, but they've added to their training room and are in the process of remodeling their locker room. These changes, along with praise from high draft picks like Jenkins, could help change the perception of the team and their facilities, not only in Cincinnati, but across the NFL.

Check out the full episode of Enter The Jungle, including our 1-on-1 interview with Jenkins here.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and check out the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL Draft Class

Complete List of All 10 Cincinnati Bengals Picks in 2024 NFL Draft

Watch: Highlights of New Cincinnati Bengals Tight End Erick All 

Bengals Take Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson in Third Round of NFL Draft

Cincinnati Bengals Get It Right, Take Amarius Mims in First Round of NFL Draft

Nick Saban Questions Bengals First Round Pick Amarius Mims

Bengals Take Erick All in Fourth Round of 2024 NFL Draft

Watch: Highlights of Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton

Look: Zac Taylor Gets Hype After Bengals Pick Jermaine Burton

Erick All Excited to Catch Passes From Joe Burrow, Talks Super Bowl Dreams

Zac Taylor Praises Jermaine Burton, Discusses Character Questions

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Take Amarius Mims

Watch: Amarius Mims Highlights at Georgia

Amarius Mims is Excited to Block for Joe Burrow: “It’s a Blessing”

Amarius Mims Emotional After Bengals Took Him in First Round of 2024 NFL Draft

-----

Join the 44,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  