Look: Tee Higgins Ranked Among Top-Three Players in EPA/Target This Decade
CINCINNATI — The Bengals would eventually be letting one of the most efficient wide receivers in the NFL walk out the door if Tee Higgins isn't signed to a long-term extension
According to The 33rd Team, Higgins has amassed the third-best expected points added per target mark in the NFL since the start of the 2020 season.
Only the Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown and Niners star George Kittle have been better than Higgins' 0.44 EPA/target. He's also been a pass interference magnet, drawing 16 of those flags on defenders since entering the league.
Checkout the full list below:
-----
