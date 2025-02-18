All Bengals

Look: Tee Higgins Ranked Among Top-Three Players in EPA/Target This Decade

The Bengals have a decision to make on one of the most efficient playmakers in the NFL.

Russ Heltman

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches a pass in front of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) and safety DeShon Elliott (25) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches a pass in front of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) and safety DeShon Elliott (25) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals would eventually be letting one of the most efficient wide receivers in the NFL walk out the door if Tee Higgins isn't signed to a long-term extension

According to The 33rd Team, Higgins has amassed the third-best expected points added per target mark in the NFL since the start of the 2020 season.

Only the Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown and Niners star George Kittle have been better than Higgins' 0.44 EPA/target. He's also been a pass interference magnet, drawing 16 of those flags on defenders since entering the league.

Checkout the full list below:

