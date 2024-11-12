Lou Anarumo Explains Why Joseph Ossai is Ahead of Myles Murphy in Bengals' Defensive Line Rotation
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals first round pick Myles Murphy had three quarterback hurries on seven pass rush snaps in Cincinnati's Week 10 loss to Baltimore according to Pro Football Focus.
Murphy was only on the field for 14 total snaps. Meanwhile, Joseph Ossai was on the field for 27 snaps, including 17 true pass rush snaps according to PFF.
Why is Ossai playing so much more than Murphy?
"He is giving us great effort, he is giving us physical play in the run game," Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said. "Guy kind of stepped his game up in my opinion on what we are asking him to do. No knock on Myles, still 'arrow up,' but I like what Joe is doing."
Murphy was the No. 28 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, Ossai is in the final year of his rookie contract.
The Bengals desperately need someone not named Trey Hendrickson to bring some juice to their pass rush.
Seeing what Murphy can be in this league is critical—not only for their chances of making a legitimate playoff run this season, but also for their future on defense.
