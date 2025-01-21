PFF Names Bengals Defender Dax Hill An Early 2025 Breakout Candidate
CINCINNATI — The Bengals got nice production out of Dax Hill at cornerback before his season-ending injury and PFF's Bradley Locker views him as an early 2025 breakout candidate for Cincinnati.
Hill had 25 tackles and two pass breakups in his five games this past season before tearing an ACL.
"Cincinnati will likely try to upgrade its secondary this offseason, particularly at safety," Locker wrote. "But one in-house name to keep an eye on is Hill. He played better in his first full season at cornerback, registering a career-high 68.0 PFF coverage grade with only 95 yards allowed on 140 coverage snaps. The former first-round pick will have plenty to play for in what could be a contract year, and a new defensive coordinator could also help."
The third-year player captured a 68.2 PFF grade in his new cornerback role across 262 defensive snaps.
