Report: Bengals 'Almost, Nearly, Kind Of, Sort Of Close' on Ja'Marr Chase Contract Extension
CINCINNATI — NFL Network's Ian Rapoport dropped the latest contract negotiation update between Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals after the wideout practiced on Wednesday.
According to Rapoport, Chase and the Bengals are "almost, nearly, kind of, sort of there" on the deal.
"Here is my understanding of where this all stands," Rapoport said on NFL Network. "The Bengals have made significant offers to Ja'Marr Chase, I would say at least somewhat in the neighborhood of what he wants. They do not have a deal yet. I wouldn't describe this as close, but I would say it's at least close enough for Ja'Marr Chase to practice. That is a big deal. I know there's some optimism that he looked good in practice. He's potentially getting ready to play all of these good things.
"We know that he wants to beat Justin Jefferson on his deal. And Mike Brown said it, it was something that he believed was unlikely (to get a deal done this year), where they are almost, nearly, kind of, sort of there. Can the Bengals get it over the, I guess, goal line? We shall see. And then to your question, if the Bengals don't get there if they say, this is as far as we're going to go, and it's still not good enough. What does Ja'Marr Chase do still some potential drama through the course of this week."
Chase was spotted working with the team through all of the open portion of practice to the media as the talks continued with the front office. Cincinnati has gotten these deals done at the wire before and a weekend announcement could loom ahead of kickoff.
At least the opener is at home compared to a rainy road matchup last season.
