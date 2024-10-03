Rookie Ryan Rehkow Shining Bright for Cincinnati Bengals
CINCINNATI — Bengals punter Ryan Rehkow is off to a picture perfect start. The rookie went from signing with Cincinnati as their third punter in late July to leading the NFL in gross punting average (58.4) and net punting average (49.7) just over two months later.
The Bengals waived Brad Robbins this week, which means Rehkow is without a doubt their punter moving forward.
"He punts it far and high," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said with a smile. "He's come in and been a great fit. Confident since the day he walked in the door. Carries himself the right way with that confidence."
Rehkow signed with the Chiefs in April after the draft and was released less than two months later after minicamp. He signed with the Bengals five weeks later.
"It's definitely a little bit of a bitter pill to swallow," Rehkow said when asked about being released. "At the same time, I feel like I walked out of there confident that like no, I belong and I can really do some special things."
Rehkow is still a rookie, but he's checked every box in his first month as an NFL punter—including holding on crucial Evan McPherson field goals. The Bengals successfully kicked a 56 yarder and a 46 yarder in Sunday's win over Carolina—both field goals were in the second half.
"So far so good," Taylor said. "He's done an excellent job, and done all the things we need him to do."
For more on Rehkow, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Week 4 Report Card: Offense and Special Teams Shine
Cincinnati Bengals Snap Count Analysis: DJ Turner Outplays Cam Taylor-Britt
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals Find Halftime Holy Grail in 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers
Joe Burrow Shares 5 Reasons Why Bengals Should Be Excited About Rest of 2024 Season
Watch: Zac Taylor Gives Out Game Balls, Bengals Celebrate Win Over Panthers
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers
Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Beat Carolina Panthers for First Win Of Season
Trey Hendrickson Suffers Stinger in Cincinnati Bengals’ Win Over Carolina Panthers
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 38-33 Loss to Washington Commanders
Postgame Observations: Jayden Daniels Leads Commanders Past Joe Burrow and the Bengals 38-33
Report: Joe Burrow Makes Notable Change to Pregame Warmup With Basketball Shots
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast