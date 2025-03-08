Sports Illustrated Names Talanoa Hufanga as Best Free Agent Fit For Bengals
CINCINNATI — Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame dropped one free agent fit for every NFL team this offseason and he thinks the Bengals should try to sign 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga.
"The Bengals aren’t going to spend big guaranteed money outside of retaining players such as Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on long-term deals," Verdarame noted. "In that vein, Hufanga could be a nice signing coming off a pair of injury-marred seasons which limited him to 17 games. He could be looking to rebuild his value after earning All-Pro honors in 2022."
Hufanga played his worst year in the NFL last campaign, notching a 57.8 PFF grade on 308 snaps. Still, he's shown some great stretches throughout his rookie deal that could be worth it for Cincinnati.
PFF projects him to sign a two-year deal worth $12.5 million per year.
