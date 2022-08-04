Thaddeus Moss is Healthy and Ready to Push For Spot on Bengals' Roster

CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss is hoping 2022 is his year.

The 24-year-old spent last season on the practice squad, but he's healthy, confident and ready to push for a spot on the 53-man roster in training camp.

"Health has been a big thing for me. Kinda been snake-bitten. Things haven't really gone my way," Moss told All Bengals. "Kinda got some things figured out. I know what to do and what not to do. Listen to my body a little bit more. Everything's a learning process."

Moss hasn't caught a pass in the NFL, but made big plays for LSU in 2019, catching two touchdowns from Joe Burrow in the National Championship Game against Clemson.

He spent his rookie campaign in Washington, before signing with Cincinnati last offseason. Moss is more comfortable and knows what Zac Taylor, Darrin Simmons and the rest of the coaching staff expect from him.

"Being able to be here for a second year means a lot. I can tune up on the little things," Moss said. "I'm finally comfortable. Last year was essentially a rookie year for me, I didn't play my first year.

"When you take away the thinking of playing... that's when you play your best ball."

Impressing Simmons is the key to making the roster. Moss has to beat out Mitch Wilcox for the third tight end spot. Special teams is the path he has to take at this stage of his career.

"I think I put too much of an emphasis on offense through camp and through preseason," Moss said. "I'm not gonna say I didn't put as big of an emphasis on special teams, but I was just more conscientious of offense. Now [I'm] kinda flipping it. Really honing in on the things they're looking for for tight end three."

