The 33rd Team Names Top Draft-Week Trade Candidates For Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson
CINCINNATI — The 2025 NFL Draft is in four days and the Bengals are still up in the air on a deal with Trey Hendrickson. Things have been quiet on talks of a contract extension for the pass rusher in recent weeks as the time to get significant draft capital for him in a deal this year wanes.
The 33rd Team's Ian Valentino recently dropped a few candidates for draft-week trades to acquire Hendrickson: New England, Carolina, and Arizona.
"In most situations, money can help erase all hard feelings, but the Cincinnati Bengals don't seem too concerned with appeasing Trey Hendrickson," Valentino wrote. "Paying a 30-year-old pass-rusher might be daunting for some franchises, but the two highest-paid defensive ends are at least 30. Hendrickson deserves at least $34 million per year. The Bengals need to offload Hendrickson if they're not going to pay him. The rookie class has intriguing pass-rush options but is not flush with elite talent.
"Hendrickson could fetch a first-round pick for Cincinnati to try to replace him immediately. At best, Cincinnati will get another great year out of Hendrickson before he leaves in free agency next offseason. They'd net a 2027 third-rounder in that scenario (with a compensatory pick if they don't match the deal with another free agent). That's simply not good enough to justify keeping Hendrickson, barring them agreeing to an extension."
There have been no reports of a first-round pick being on the table in a Hendrickson trade, but maybe the machinations of the draft produce a desperate team to pony one up this week.
Either way, it would be surprising to see Cincinnati trade a player like Hendrickson given the timeline to try and win championships with Joe Burrow and other offensive stars.
