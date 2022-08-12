Three Players We Can't Wait to Watch in Bengals' Preseason Opener Against Cardinals

CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Cardinals in their preseason opener on Friday night.

Cincinnati's starters won't play, but plenty of eyes will be on Joseph Ossai, who's expected to be on the field for limited snaps.

Jackson Carman will start in hopes of winning the left guard job. Rookie Cordell Volson is also in the mix. Outside of left guard, here are three players I can't wait to watch on Friday night at Paycor Stadium.

Kwamie Lassiter © Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK After standing out in OTAs, Lassiter has made plays consistently throughout training camp. He had 59 receptions for 653 yards and three touchdowns for Kansas last season, but he might've been capable of posting even bigger numbers. Lassiter is a smooth route runner that has gotten open against Eli Apple, Cam Taylor-Britt and some of the other top Bengals' cornerbacks. Will it translate to real games? How will he do at punt returner? What about other special teams spots? These are all questions we should get the answer to on Friday night. Related: Five Things to Watch For in Friday's Game Against Cardinals Jeff Gunter James Rapien The Bengals picked Gunter in the seventh round (252nd overall) out of Coastal Carolina. The rookie has had an impressive training camp. He's consistently gotten pressure on Brandon Allen and Jake Browning in team drills. He's flashed his potential in one-on-ones. Will it continue in real games? That's the question. If Gunter plays well on Friday night, then there's at least a chance he becomes a contributor for the Bengals this season. It's also worth noting other defensive linemen, including third-rounder Zach Carter and undrafted tackle Tariqious Tisdale. Dax Hill Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports The Bengals' first round pick has taken Jessie Bates' spot in the secondary. He'll have a chance to show how much he's learned by getting an extra eight reps (on average) per practice. Hill is an elite athlete with great ball skills. It should be a lot of fun to see him suit up. Throw Taylor-Britt and Tycen Anderson in there too. All three guys are really good athletes that could make an impact this season.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals OL Preview: Free Agent Haul Changes Landscape For Offense

An In-Depth Look at the Future of the Bengals' Safeties

Tee Higgins Has Hilarious Reaction to La'el Collins Getting Cleared

Joe Burrow Making Progress in Recovery

Tee Higgins Impresses During 1-on-1s

Bengals Release First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2022

Bengals Unveil Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season

Ja'Marr Chase Striving For More After Record-Setting Rookie Season

Joe Burrow Projected to Lead NFL in Key Stat

Andrew Whitworth Offers Up BIG Praise For Jonah Williams

Running Back Preview: Joe Mixon Leads Way in Talented Backfield

Zac Taylor Shares Update About Alex Cappa and La'el Collins

Joe Burrow Back at Paul Brown Stadium Following Surgery

Joe Mixon Steals Show, Evan McPherson Drills 65-Yarder at Back Together Saturday

Three Observations From Day One of Bengals' Training Camp

Bengals Add Offensive Assistant Coach For 2022 Season

Pre-Training Camp Roster Projections: Undrafted Rookies Make Push

Mike Brown Discusses Potential Stadium Rights Deal

Madden 23 Ratings: Joe Burrow Cracks Top Five



Ja'Marr Chase Shows Off Strength During Clip From Offseason Workouts

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok