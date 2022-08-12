Skip to main content

Three Players We Can't Wait to Watch in Bengals' Preseason Opener Against Cardinals

Cincinnati hosts Arizona on Friday night.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Cardinals in their preseason opener on Friday night. 

Cincinnati's starters won't play, but plenty of eyes will be on Joseph Ossai, who's expected to be on the field for limited snaps. 

Jackson Carman will start in hopes of winning the left guard job. Rookie Cordell Volson is also in the mix. Outside of left guard, here are three players I can't wait to watch on Friday night at Paycor Stadium.

Kwamie Lassiter

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II (18) runs downfield with the ball after making a catch during Cincinnati Bengals preseason training camp at the Paul Brown Stadium training facility in Cincinnati on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 183

After standing out in OTAs, Lassiter has made plays consistently throughout training camp. 

He had 59 receptions for 653 yards and three touchdowns for Kansas last season, but he might've been capable of posting even bigger numbers. Lassiter is a smooth route runner that has gotten open against Eli Apple, Cam Taylor-Britt and some of the other top Bengals' cornerbacks. 

Will it translate to real games? How will he do at punt returner? What about other special teams spots?

These are all questions we should get the answer to on Friday night. 

Related: Five Things to Watch For in Friday's Game Against Cardinals

Jeff Gunter

Jeff Gunter (93) rushes past Jonah Williams (73)

The Bengals picked Gunter in the seventh round (252nd overall) out of Coastal Carolina. 

The rookie has had an impressive training camp. He's consistently gotten pressure on Brandon Allen and Jake Browning in team drills. He's flashed his potential in one-on-ones. 

Will it continue in real games? That's the question. If Gunter plays well on Friday night, then there's at least a chance he becomes a contributor for the Bengals this season. 

It's also worth noting other defensive linemen, including third-rounder Zach Carter and undrafted tackle Tariqious Tisdale. 

Dax Hill

Aug 7, 2022; Cincinnati OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Dax Hill (23) runs drills during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals' first round pick has taken Jessie Bates' spot in the secondary. He'll have a chance to show how much he's learned by getting an extra eight reps (on average) per practice. 

Hill is an elite athlete with great ball skills. It should be a lot of fun to see him suit up. 

Throw Taylor-Britt and Tycen Anderson in there too. All three guys are really good athletes that could make an impact this season. 

