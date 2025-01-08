'Very Blessed To Do What I Love' - Trey Hendrickson Reacts to Winning NFL Sack Title, Career-Best Season
CINCINNATI — Trey Hendrickson usually lets his play do the talking, but he opened up about what it means to lead the NFL in sacks after Saturday's season finale against Pittsburgh.
The 3.5-sack outing earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week and cemented a 17.5-sack league-leading total for te full season. He is the first Bengal to lead the league since sacks became an official statistic, all while tying for the league lead in quarterback pressures as well (83 with Myles Garrett).
"It gives me a platform to glorify the Lord. It's not about me, selfishly. There's 10 other guys that complete this defense, and I'm able to produce on my edge," Hendrickson said in the locker room after his accomplishment. "I'm very blessed to do what I love. This is what I was born to do. And my wife being there for me in this whole process, she's been so strong in taking care of our son and obviously taking care of me. So I'm very blessed to have that support group. And you know, it's pretty cool."
The 30-year-old is entering the final year of his deal and has earned a new contract as one of the most productive pass rushers in the NFL. He is currently the 11th-highest-paid defensive end by total cash in 2025.
Check out more of his comments via CLNS Media's Mike Petraglia:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Who Are Some of the Top Options To Replace Lou Anarumo As Bengals Defensive Coordinator?
Cincinnati Bengals Make Major Move on Offense, Fire Offensive Line Coach Frank Pollack
Look: 2024 Cincinnati Bengals Make History, Miss Playoffs for Second-Straight Season
Look: Ja'Marr Chase Officially Makes History With Triple-Crown Receiving Season
Cincinnati Bengals Can Sign Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase to Extensions at Any Time
'You Just Can't Let Him Get Out of the Building' - Joe Burrow Backs Tee Higgins Again After Bengals Win
This is a Surprise: Zac Taylor Names Favorite Play From Joe Burrow This Season
'Once in a Lifetime Player' - Joe Burrow Not Surprised Ja'Marr Chase Closing in on Triple Crown
Referee Report: Veteran Referee Gets Second Chance To Work Bengals Game After Week 8 Injury
Joe Burrow Sends Clear Message to Bengals' Front Office When Asked About Retaining Star Players
'I Would Love To Finish My Career Here' - Bengals CB Mike Hilton Talks Uncertain Future After Sunday's Finale
Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Says He's Past Wrist Injury
Cincinnati Bengals Playoff Picture: Where They Stand After Win Over Cleveland Browns
Watch: Geno Stone Posts Hilarious Video Following Bengals' Win Over Browns
'They Wanted Guns' - Joe Burrow Tells Hilarious Story About Why He Gifted Bengals' O-Line Samurai Swords
Cincinnati Bengals Have 99 Problems and the Cleveland Browns Aren’t One
'That M---er F---er Flying Right Now' - Bengals WR Tee Higgins Stunned By What He's Seeing From Joe Burrow
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast