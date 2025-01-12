All Bengals

Watch: Every Joe Burrow Touchdown Pass From 2024 NFL Season

Burrow led the league with 43 TD tosses.

Russ Heltman

Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates a win against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates a win against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow threw a career-high and Bengals single-season record 43 touchdown passes for the Bengals this past campaign.

Check out all of them mashed-up together from X user, Pitless:

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

