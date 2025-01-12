Watch: Every Joe Burrow Touchdown Pass From 2024 NFL Season
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow threw a career-high and Bengals single-season record 43 touchdown passes for the Bengals this past campaign.
Check out all of them mashed-up together from X user, Pitless:
