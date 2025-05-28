'Would be Cool to Watch Another MVP'- Bengals Guard Lucas Patrick Highlights Joe Burrow's Attributes
CINCINNATI — Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com caught up with new Cincinnati guard Lucas Patrick this offseason. Joe Burrow's newest protector is hoping to be a part of another MVP season like he experienced in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers.
Patrick started 28 games across Rodgers' MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021.
"I was there when Aaron Rodgers won back-to-back MVPs," Patrick told Hobson. "It would be cool to watch another MVP again."
Patrick figures to battle it out for another starting role at one of the guard spots. Both are wide open right now with Patrick, Cordell Volson, Cody Ford, Dylan Fairchild and others in the mix.
Whoever gets the role will have a massive responsibility to handle.
"Little nuances where he gives guys adjustments," Patrick said to Hobson about Burrow. "We were installing something one day. And he went into detail exactly what he wanted and what he's seeing and how that affects the front. It's pretty impressive."
The entire offensive front will try to row together for victories this fall.
