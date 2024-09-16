Zac Taylor Provides Latest Bengals Injury Update Following Chiefs Loss
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor addressed more injuries that hit the Bengals this past weekend, with B.J. Hill (hamstring) and Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) on the mend. The Bengals head coach declared it too early to know their status for next Monday night.
Cincinnati is also discussing adding defensive tackle depth amidst the hit at that spot with four players now hurt and only two left healthy (Zach Carter, Jay Tufele). It was the same "we'll see" message about rookie DT Kris Jenkins.
"Not yet," Taylor said about an update. "Hamstrings for both those games so we'll continue to see how it goes throughout the week."
He sounded much more optimistic about Tee Higgins (hamstring) getting through his hammy issue and suiting up for the first time this season.
"Yeah, I think this extra day really helps this week," Taylor noted about a possible return. That would be a big boost against a shaky Commanders' defense.
Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
Zac Taylor Details Bengals Struggles Against Patriots After Watching Tape
Three Takeaways Following Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots
Cincinnati Opens as Moderate Betting Underdogs Against Chiefs
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Give Reasoning For Offensive Issues Against Patriots
Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson Changes Jersey Number Ahead of Regular Season Opener
Zac Taylor Announces Trent Brown, and Dax Hill as Starters Ahead of Bengals Opener With Patriots
Zac Taylor Dives Into Plan Against New England If Ja'Marr Chase Sits Out
Joe Burrow Sheds Light on Arm Strength Ahead of Bengals' Season Opener
Zac Taylor Expects Ja'Marr Chase to Play Against New England
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Roster Cuts, Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Standout Maema Njongmeta Makes Initial 53-Man Roster
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Daijahn Anthony Appears to Make 53-Man Roster
Ja'Marr Chase Expressed Desire to Stay With Cincinnati Bengals Long Term Earlier This Year
Joe Burrow Has Brief, But Direct Message Following Bengals' Preseason Finale
Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Fall to Indianapolis Colts 27-14
Joe Burrow Highlights Health, Offensive Ideas: 'Our Stuff Is Marrying Up Well'
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast