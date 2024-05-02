Cincinnati Bengals Rise in Power Rankings Following 2024 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals added 10 players in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims in the first round.
Their additions also include Kris Jenkins, Jermaine Burton and McKInnley Jackson.
Cincinnati's draft haul helped them move from No. 13 to No. 8 in the latest NFL power rankings on Fox Sports.
"The Bengals will be better in 2024 for no other reason than having a healthy Joe Burrow. If their $55 million quarterback is fully recovered from his wrist injury, Cincinnati is a contender," David Helman wrote. "But in addition, I love the way they addressed the offensive line, added talent to the receiver corps and improved at safety. Don't forget about the Bengals."
The Ravens (7th) were the only AFC North team ranked ahead of the Bengals. The Browns are 10th and the Steelers are 19th. Check out the complete rankings here.
