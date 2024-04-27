All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Take Ole Miss DB Daijahn Anthony in Seventh Round of 2024 NFL Draft

The Bengals are going to use all 10 of their picks in this year's draft.

James Rapien

Dec 30, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Mississippi Rebels safety Daijahn Anthony (3) reacts on the sideline
Dec 30, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Mississippi Rebels safety Daijahn Anthony (3) reacts on the sideline / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals took Ole Miss defensive back Daijahn Anthony in the seventh round (224th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Cincinnati brought Anthony in for a visit prior to the draft. Anthony could contribute on special teams as a rookie and joins a crowded safety room. He does have some experience at corner and will likely take reps at nickel in his quest to make the team.

He had 118 tackles, 25 passes defensed and eight interceptions in 47 games.

-----

Published |Modified
James Rapien

