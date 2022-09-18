Skip to main content

Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Cowboys

Cincinnati is hoping to rebound after an ugly Week 1 loss.

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. He suffered a concussion last week, but made it through protocols and will start against Dallas. 

Trent Taylor (hamstring) and Josh Tupou (shin) are also active, despite missing practice time this week. 

Max Scharping, Devin Asiasi, Hakeem Adeniji, Jay Tufele, and Trayveon Williams are inactive. 

Adeniji being inactive is a surprise. It's the first time he's been inactive in his career. He did miss eight games due to injury in 2021, but he was on the non-football injury list.  

D'Ante Smith is active after being a healthy scratch last week. 

For more on the Bengals' matchup with the Cowboys, watch our gameday report below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Ja'Marr Chase Comments on Flipping Double Bird at Minkah Fitzpatrick

Film Breakdown: Analyzing DJ Reader's Stellar Performance Against Steelers

Three Thoughts on Bengals Ahead of Week 2 Matchup Against Cowboys

Bengals Announce Uniform Combo for Road Matchup Against Dallas Cowboys

Bengals in Top 10 of Power Rankings After Loss to Steelers

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Zac Taylor Admits He Should've Challenged Ja'Marr Chase's Goal-Line Catch

Five Takeaways From Bengals' Loss to Steelers

Joe Burrow and Bengals Not Panicking Despite Frustrating Loss

Snap Count Breakdown: Thoughts on Dax Hill, Ja'Marr Chase and Others

Walkoff Thoughts: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Struggle in Opener Vs Steelers

Dak Prescott Injures Hand, Won't Play Against Bengals in Week 2

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Overtime Loss to Steelers

Bengals Drop Season Opener to Steelers

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow
Gameday

Watch: Joe Burrow Arrives at AT&T Stadium For Bengals' Matchup Against Cowboys

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches passes from Jugs football passing machine as wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1), background, assists at the conclusion of Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Friday, July 29, 2022, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp July 29 0033
News

Tee Higgins Expected to Play in Week 2 Matchup Against Cowboys

By James Rapien
Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch in the end zone but was ruled out of bounds during the fourth quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Ja'Marr Chase Fined for Unsportsmanlike Conduct

By Russ Heltman
Ja'Marr Chase Trevon Diggs
AllBengals Insiders+

Key Matchups: Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals

By Nicole Zembrodt
Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals
AllBengals Insiders+

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Week 2 Matchup Against Dallas Cowboys

By James Rapien
Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) is assisted off the field after suffering an injury during the second quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Roundup: Updates on Tee Higgins Trent Taylor and Devin Asiasi

By James Rapien
Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) in game action during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Cincinnati Bengals Film Breakdown: Dallas Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Is A Nightmare

By Mike Santagata
Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengal Bets: Three Wagers to Make in Bengals-Cowboys Week 2 Matchup

By Russ Heltman