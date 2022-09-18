Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Cowboys

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. He suffered a concussion last week, but made it through protocols and will start against Dallas.

Trent Taylor (hamstring) and Josh Tupou (shin) are also active, despite missing practice time this week.

Max Scharping, Devin Asiasi, Hakeem Adeniji, Jay Tufele, and Trayveon Williams are inactive.

Adeniji being inactive is a surprise. It's the first time he's been inactive in his career. He did miss eight games due to injury in 2021, but he was on the non-football injury list.

D'Ante Smith is active after being a healthy scratch last week.

