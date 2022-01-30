Skip to main content
Watch: Joe Burrow Throws Touchdown to Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals and Chiefs Tied 21-21

KANSAS CITY — Joe Burrow threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals rallied from an 18-point deficit to tie the Chiefs 21-21 late in the third quarter. 

Watch the play and the interception that set up the touchdown below. 

