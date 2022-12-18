Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 10-4 on the season and move into sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

TAMPA — The Bengals are struggling in Tampa Bay. They trail the Buccaneers 17-3 at halftime.

Nothing went right in the first half for Cincinnati. Here are our halftime observations:

Slow Start

The Bengals' offense moved the ball well on their first drive, racking up three first downs in the process, but the drive came to a halt when Buccaneers safety Keanu Neal tipped a Burrow pass at the line of scrimmage. It was intercepted by Carlton Davis.

Cincinnati went 3-and-out on three-straight possessions following the interception.

Defense Struggles

The Bengals struggled to get pressure on Tom Brady and he made them pay throughout the first half.

Tampa Bay scored on their first two possessions and it would've been their first three, but Ryan Succop missed a 50-yard field goal attempt.

The Bucs scored on three of their four first half possessions and never punted. Meanwhile, the Bengals punted three times.

Brady completed 17-of-23 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

Key Injury

Sam Hubbard suffered a left calf injury in the second quarter and is questionable to return.

The Bengals Will Win If...

They have to get off to a hot start in the second half. The Buccaneers will receive the kickoff to start the third quarter.

Cincinnati has to get off the field quickly and find a way to put pressure on Brady.

They also have to find a way to get Ja'Marr Chase going on offense. He had one catch for five yards on three targets on Cincinnati's first four possessions, but had two receptions on the Bengals' final possession of the half, which ended with an Evan McPherson field goal.

