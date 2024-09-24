All Bengals

Halftime Observations: Cincinnati Bengals' Defense Struggling, Trail Commanders 21-13

The Bengals are looking for their first win of the season.

James Rapien

Sep 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals trail the Commanders 21-13 at halftime. Cincinnati started fast, but couldn't stop Washington's offense.

Here are our halftime observations:

Fast Start

The Bengals wanted to start fast and that's exactly what they did. Washington won the toss and deferred to the second half. Joe Burrow calmly led Cincinnati on a 6-play, 71-yard scoring drive that ended with a 41-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase.

Burrow was 3-for-3 for 50 yards on the drive. Chase caught both of his targets for 42 yards. It was Chase's first touchdown of the season.

Defensive Struggles

The Bengals' defense allowed three-straight touchdowns to start the game on Monday night. Daniels is 7-of-8 for 138 yards. The Commanders got whatever they wanted on offense.

They produced big plays, including a 55-yard pass from Daniels to Terry McLaurin. Ekeler had a 24-yard touchdown run.

The Bengals' defense didn't do anything right in the first half.

Key Injury

Bengals starting right tackle Trent Brown was carted off with a right knee injury and won't return. Hopefully the injury isn't as serious as it looked. The veteran was replaced by rookie Amarius Mims.

The Bengals Will Win If...

They have to find a way to stop Daniels and this Commanders offense. Washington has 206 yards and they're averaging nine yards-per-play.

Brian Robinson Jr., Ekeler and Daniels each ran for a touchdown.

Burrow completed 14-of-19 passes for 157 yards and one touchdown.

On offense, they have to score touchdowns, not settle for field goals. Washington gets the ball to start the second half.

