Joe Burrow Explains Private Postgame Conversation With Zac Taylor After Bengals' Loss to Commanders

The Bengals are 0-3 for the first time in the Joe Burrow era.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and coach Zac Taylor walk off the field following a loss to the Washington Commanders on Sept. 23, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and coach Zac Taylor walk off the field following a loss to the Washington Commanders on Sept. 23, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Commanders 38-33 on Monday night. They're 0-3 for the first time in the Joe Burrow era.

Burrow walked off the field with head coach Zac Taylor. Instead of going in the locker room, they went into a different room.

"It was just a private conversation with Zac," Burrow said. "It was a positive conversation. We're not happy with where we're at, but by no means is the season over. We're 0-3. There's 14 left to play."

Burrow added that it was a mutual conversation and wasn't specifically initiated by him or his head coach.

"We just have to continue to get better and see where the cards fall in the next 10 weeks," Burrow said. "We just have to go into this week preparing to get better and trying to get a win. That's all you can do."

Watch video of Burrow and Taylor walking to a separate room (not the locker room) after the Bengals' loss to the Commanders below:

Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

