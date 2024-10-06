All Bengals

Watch: Joe Burrow Hits Chase Brown With Fourth TD Pass Against Ravens

Cincinnati leads 31-21.

Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) snaps the ball in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Make it four touchdowns for Joe Burrow as the Bengals quarterback led another clinical offensive drive ending in a four-yard TD catch from Chase Brown.

The offense is on a historic pace, as marked by our Jay Morrison.

Overall, the score pushed Cincinnati's lead back to 31-21 as Burrow puts together his best game of the season. Check it out:

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

