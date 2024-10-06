All Bengals

Watch: Joe Burrow Tosses Third TD of Game Against Ravens

The Bengals lead by 10.

Russ Heltman

Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) reacts after wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) scored a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at Paycor Stadium.
Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) reacts after wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) scored a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is shredding the Ravens secondary. The Bengals franchise player hit Andrei Iosivas on a 39-yard strike to the Ravens two-yard line before Cincinnati scored its third TD of the day with a pass to Tee Higgins.

Burrow is up to 226 yards passing and three TDs as of this writing.

Check out the plays below:

Russ Heltman
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

