Watch: Joe Burrow Tosses Third TD of Game Against Ravens
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is shredding the Ravens secondary. The Bengals franchise player hit Andrei Iosivas on a 39-yard strike to the Ravens two-yard line before Cincinnati scored its third TD of the day with a pass to Tee Higgins.
Burrow is up to 226 yards passing and three TDs as of this writing.
Check out the plays below:
