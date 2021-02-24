Ja'Marr Chase 'Built Different' in Viral Photo With Star Wide Receivers

This photo is wild... It's easy to see why NFL teams like Chase

CINCINNATI — The Bengals will have plenty of great options to choose from in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. They should be able to land a difference maker on offense with the fifth overall selection.

Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and reigning Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith are three of their top options.

If Sewell is gone, Chase and Smith will likely be at the top of their draft board, along with Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

There's some debate about which star receiver should be drafted first, although Chase might've ended that conversation with a simple picture.

The 20-year-old posed for a photo with Smith and Pro Bowl wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

No one is denying Jefferson or Smith's talent, but Chase looks different. He looks like he's from a different planet.

Jefferson was Chase's teammate at LSU in 2018-19. The duo was dominant in 2019 en route to a 15-0 finish and a National Championship.

Jefferson finished with 88 receptions for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie season with the Vikings.

His success is just a reminder that Chase was the No. 1 receiver in LSU's offense. He had 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Tigers in 2019.

Jefferson has already had NFL success and Smith should make an instant impact in the league, but Chase looks like the freak that Joe Burrow and others have described.

There's been plenty of talk about Sewell being a "generational talent." It might be time to put Chase in the same category.

