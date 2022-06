49ers Wanted Cam Taylor-Britt Before Bengals Traded Up in 2022 NFL Draft

Cincinnati moved up from pick No. 63 to No. 60 to take Taylor-Britt.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals traded up in the 2022 NFL Draft to select Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt with the 60th overall pick.

They love his athleticism, energy and think he can be a big part of their secondary this season and beyond.

Cincinnati wasn't the only team that had Taylor-Britt in their sights. San Francisco was also hoping to land the 22-year-old with the 61st overall pick according to Kyle Posey of Niners Nation.

John Lynch's recent comments about the second round line up with Posey's report.

"We stayed pat because there were players there that we liked at every pick," Lynch said. "That’s a cool thing when a plan comes together. There were some fun moments in the draft. And some not so fun. Like a player we really wanted and someone jumped us. That happens in every draft."

The Bengals gave up their sixth-round pick (209th overall) in a trade with the Bills to land Taylor-Britt.

"That was somebody we identified that we wanted," head coach Zac Taylor said on draft night. "And we didn't want to risk there with maybe a team or two in front of us that could take him."

Taylor and the Bengals were right. They were aggressive and got their guy.

