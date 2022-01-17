Skip to main content
A.J. Green Reached Out to Former Bengals Teammates to Congratulate Them After Playoff Win

Cincinnati beat Las Vegas 26-19 on Saturday night.
© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

CINCINNATI — A.J. Green is preparing for a playoff game on Monday night, but that didn't stop him from congratulating his former Bengals teammates on their win over the Raiders.

"A.J. text us after the game," safety Jessie Bates said. "He text me, T Boyd and T Higgs, just congratulating us. It says a lot. They [Cardinals] have game to get ready for."

Green played in four playoff games for the Bengals, compiling 18 receptions for 232 yards and one touchdown. Cincinnati was 0-4 in those games. 

The Bengals selected Green with the fourth overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He's one of the best wide receivers in team history. He signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Cardinals in March after spending the first 10 years of his career in Cincinnati.

Green is second in Bengals history in multiple receiving categories including receptions (649), yards (9,430) and touchdowns (65).

