Podcast: Analyzing the Bengals' Defensive Scheme, O-Line and Future

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast

CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss J.J. Watt signing with the Arizona Cardinals instead of a team in the AFC North, plus the latest on DJ Reader's recovery and USA Today's Doug Farrar stops by to discuss defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's scheme, the Bengals' offensive line and so much more!

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

-----

-----

