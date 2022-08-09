Skip to main content

Bengals Announce Stadium Naming Rights Deal

Paul Brown Stadium has a new name.

CINCINNATI — Paul Brown Stadium is getting a new name. 

The home of the Bengals is now called Paycor Stadium. 

“This is a move that I think my father would have agreed to. He was always for what is best for the football team,” said Bengals President Mike Brown. “This partnership allows the Bengals to continue to compete at the highest level in the NFL and exemplifies our long-term commitment to the community.”

The Bengals announced the partnership on Tuesday morning. They were one of three NFL teams that didn't have a stadium naming rights deal. This move will give them more flexibility in their pursuit of Super Bowl championships. 

“It was important to find a naming rights partner that strongly aligns with the Bengals brand,” said Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn. “Paycor is a local company on the rise that shares our commitment to building winning teams. We are proud to support Paycor’s growth and strengthen the Cincinnati business community with this partnership.” 

Branding will begin in the upcoming months and the Bengals will host a ceremony before the start of the season to celebrate the partnership. 

