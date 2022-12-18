TAMPA — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard won't return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after suffering a left calf injury in the first half.

The 27-year-old is a big part of Cincinnati's defense. Without him, they'll have to rely on Cam Sample and Joseph Ossai.

Star defensive end Trey Hendrickson is inactive due to a broken wrist.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo may have to get creative if the Bengals are going to slow down Tom Brady and this Buccaneers' offense.

