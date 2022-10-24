Bengals Get Good News About Trey Hendrickson's Neck Injury Following Win Over Falcons

CINCINNATI — Bengals star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson suffered a neck injury in Sunday's 35-17 win over the Falcons.

He left the game in the fourth quarter and didn't return.

Hendrickson suffered a "bad stinger" according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

It isn't the first time he's dealt with a stinger and the Bengals are hoping "he's back soon" according to the report.

Hendrickson had two tackles and one sack on Sunday. He also had a quarterback hit.

The Bengals play the Browns on Monday Night Football next week, so Hendrickson will have an extra day to heal.

