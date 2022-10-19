Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Ja'Marr Chase, Logan Wilson, Hayden Hurst And Others
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was limited on Wednesday due to a hip injury. The 22-year-old went through individual drills during the portion of practice that was open to the media.
Linebacker Logan Wilson didn't practice after suffering a right shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Saints. He's "day-to-day" according to head coach Zac Taylor.
Josh Tupou (calf), Jeff Gunter (knee) and La'el Collins (rest) were also out. Tee Higgins (ankle), Hayden Hurst (groin) and Markus Bailey (shoulder) were limited.
Jonah Williams (knee) was a full participant, which is a good sign, since he hasn't missed a snap, despite suffering a dislocated knee in Week 5.
Check out Wednesday's official injury report below.
